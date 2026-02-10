Ben McCollum Previews Maryland, talks point guard recruiting

For the first time since taking over as Iowa’s head coach, Ben McCollum will face a Big Ten foe for the second time. That meeting will be against Maryland. The Hawkeyes and the Terps met for the first time back in early December with Iowa rolling to a convincing victory over Maryland.

This time the Terps are a significantly different with star big man Pharrell Payne sidelined due to injury. He scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the first meeting. McCollum spoke about the new look to the squad heading into this game and how they are playing differently.

McCollum also talks about point guard recruiting, which will be a priority in the transfer portal. He talks about that evaluation process, why they were behind in the Class of 2026 recruiting for point guards, where they sit with the 2027 group of point guards and what he might look for in the portal in terms of a one year or multiple year player.