Iowa caps rugged weekend with inaugural "For Her Duals" title

Almost a month to the day of the first dual loss in program history, the Iowa women’s wrestling team faced a pair of opportunities to suffer another on Sunday afternoon at Xtream Arena.

But instead of succumbing to the plethora of adversity in front of them, the Hawkeyes stood tall and got the job done anyway.

The reward for their efforts?

A team title at the inaugural “For Her Duals” – an event named in honor of the very mantra the program has adopted since its inception.

The 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐮𝐚𝐥 Champions 🏆

Prior to the brutal start (and resounding finish) of its cross-division final against NAIA #5 William Penn, Iowa swept a trio of ‘pool play’ duals against NCAA competition.

The first and second of those – 32-13 over Ursinus (PA) and 36-5 over #17 William Jewell (MO) – were mostly drama-free. But the third – a one-versus-two showdown with #2 McKendree (IL) – featured huge momentum swings from start to finish.

Trailing 17-19 with two bouts remaining, the Hawkeyes prevailed in a pair of must-win matches to earn the 24-19 victory – overcoming a trio of pins by the Bearcats in the process.

That set the stage for an in-state matchup with William Penn – a team loaded with high-end talent. And wouldn’t you know it; the adversity kept on coming.

Iowa trailed 9-4 after three bouts with five of William Penn’s team points coming from the latest heartbreak for Nyla Valencia – who was forced to injury default after suffering an upper body injury in a match she’d led up until that point.

But an upset pin shortly thereafter by true freshman Isabella Gonzales stemmed the tide, and the Hawkeyes stormed back.

Clarissa Chun’s shorthanded squad won 6/7 bouts to close the dual in blowout fashion (30-13). But the final scoreline doesn’t reflect the resilience it took to achieve.

A 2-0 start sets the stage for closing gauntlet

I mentioned a pair of (mostly) drama-free duals got the day started.

In the leadoff spot, a scrappy Ursinus squad hardly rolled over for the heavily favored Hawkeyes.

The Bears earned team points in losses at 110, 124 and 131 pounds, plus wins at 145 (via fall) and 160 (via forfeit).

Those latter two weights – and several others – were pieced together by Iowa all day given several injuries/absences from its lineup.

As for #17 William Jewell in the two-hole, it fought the Hawkeyes tooth and nail at several weights. The Cardinals also picked up a top-10 win courtesy of #6 Alexandra Waitsman defeating #5 Brianna Gonzalez at 117 pounds (10-7).

Sunday marked Gonzalez’s first competitive match in almost a month – and just her seventh and eighth of the season.

When last we saw her – the day after National Duals – she was injured out in California during an exhibition match put on as a part of fundraising efforts to save the recently shuttered Cal Baptist men’s program.

Gonzalez was among several Hawkeyes who made abbreviated appearances on Sunday, while others (like superstar Kennedy Blades) were completely unavailable.

**Blades was in Croatia as of Friday to compete at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series event**

Despite missing multiple standouts, Iowa/McKendree still goes down to the wire

It may not have had all the faces fans were hoping to see, but the one-versus-two matchup between Iowa and McKendree was a classic all the same.

Of the 20 ranked wrestlers between the two teams (all #7 or higher) only half took the mat in Coralville.

Not to worry; some of the fill-ins included two national champions, two All-Americans and some blue-chip freshmen.

(As I wrote in my weekend preview, these two teams are pretty damn good.)

McKendree struck first in a marquee matchup at 103. There, #2 Heather Crull went feet-to-back to pin #1 Val Solorio with 1:00 left – a nip-and-tuck match the Bearcat led on criteria (2-2) prior to the sequence.

The Hawkeyes responded with three consecutive wins (all against McKendree backups) thanks to Emilie Gonzales (10-0), Ava Bayless (5-1) and #7 Cali Leng (FALL) at 110-124 pounds.

FIRE US UP, CALI 🔥🔥🔥



Cali Leng x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tGiFyaRuHa — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 8, 2026

Gonzalez was wrestling just her seventh match of this season, while Bayless bumped up from 110 to 117 twice on Sunday.

Now leading 12-6, Iowa’s margin was erased when McKendree won back-to-back at 131/138.

Up first, #1 Karlee Brooks narrowly missed a late takedown that would’ve upset #2 Cameron Guerin – a four-time national champion (who turns 26 years old this April).

And at 138, a pair of 131-pounders bumping up for the day were neck-and-neck right up until All-American Alex Szkotnicki pinned Iowa freshman Bella Williams in a scramble early in the second period.

McKendree’s one-point advantage grew to two over the subsequent matches, even though #1 Reese Larramendy teched national finalist Haylie Jaffe as the latter bumped up from 138 to 145.

That’s because Ella Schmit was thrown and pinned by #2 Savannah Gomez at 160 – the effects of Schmit’s 20-pound weight differential on full display.

(Schmit competed at 138 pounds less than 24 hours prior at the Grand View Open.)

Now trailing 17-19, Iowa turned to a pair of undefeated upper weights to bring the Hawkeyes home.

They did exactly that, as #1 Kylie Welker smoked #3 Destiny Rodriguez (11-0) before Katja Osteen closed the deal with a 5-0 decision over Rylee Ferranti.

A 1-vs-2 slugfest goes the way of the Hawkeyes, as #1 Iowa defeats #2 McKendree, 24-19.



Katja Osteen sealed the deal with a must-have 5-0 win at 207lbs – which keeps the senior undefeated in her final season in the Black & Gold. pic.twitter.com/H58FVIuXrQ — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 8, 2026

A freshman’s moment to remember kicks Hawkeyes into high gear

Things weren’t looking good when Iowa trailed William Penn, 9-4.

Forget about the injury to Nyla Valencia – the severity of which was not yet known in the hour post-dual.

Combined with a 10-0 loss by Ava Bayless at 117 pounds to 2024 Olympian Christianah Ogunsanya the Hawkeyes were in an early hole – not to mention a major underdog at 124.

Facing three-time Spanish Senior World team member Victoria Baez Dilone – a former NCWWC runner up who turns 27(!) this year – Iowa’s coaching staff turned to a true freshman.

And boy did Isabella Gonzales answer the call:

Fireworks at 124 🎆



Isabella Marie Gonzales x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1nREXDUmF7 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 8, 2026

An elite recruit, Gonzales (25-12) has had an up-and-down freshman campaign, coming close to several big-time wins while also taking a few head-scratching losses.

But on this day, she rose to the occasion when her team needed her most.

There’s a better-than-not chance Sunday may’ve been the final competition of Gonzales’ first season as a Hawkeye. And if it was, what a way to go out.

Caught up with a quartet of Hawkeyes following following today’s action in Coralville.



Here’s what they had to say about the day that was, starting with freshman Isabella Gonzales – who earned ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ honors for her upset pin in the finals: pic.twitter.com/a1NzisZdpu — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 9, 2026

The momentum back in hand, Iowa rolled from there.

Karlee Brooks, Reese Larramendy, Kylie Welker and Katja Osteen all earned tech. falls – Brooks over a fifth-ranked returning All-American, Welker over a U17 World champion and Osteen over NAIA’s #8 heavyweight, FWIW.

In between, the Hawkeyes also got valiant efforts from bumping freshman Bella Williams and senior Ella Schmit.

The former was a warrior even in defeat (8-0), holding 2024 Olympian Esther Kolawole scoreless in the second period to prevent bonus points. As for Schmit, her final match as a Hawkeye drew a huge reaction when she pinned Kylee Eastwood to extend Iowa’s lead:

The Bettendorf native DOES get it done – pinning William Penn’s Kylee Eastwood in the 2nd period.



That win builds Iowa’s lead to 22-13 – meaning Kylie Welker can seal the deal at 180lbs.



(Iowa fans have got to like those odds.) https://t.co/MNhRYVgOfP pic.twitter.com/zxs3em7Sk1 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 8, 2026

Add it all up and the Hawkeyes stood atop a field littered with some of the best athletes/teams from all corners of the women’s college wrestling landscape.

4-for-4 on Super Sunday 😎

Taking its toll

For folks out there who are still surprised to see Iowa pushed to the brink – much less lose as it did in early January – keep a few things in mind:

For starters, while you may be unfamiliar with some of the competition, there are several teams that have the depth/talent to challenge the Hawkeyes – even on a good day for the Black & Gold.

Both McKendree and William Penn have such teams, as do Life University (GA) and North Central (IL).

And if the Hawkeyes aren’t at/near the top of their game – or if they’re without a full-strength lineup – you’d better believe things will get dicey.

As previously mentioned, there was no Kennedy Blades today in Coralville.

A dinged-up Skye Realin (ranked #2 at 138) wrestled just once – and not in either of Iowa’s two toughest duals. A similar story held true for Brianna Gonzalez (among the national title favorites at 117).

📌📌📌



Skye Realin x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/or5lOqHnMe — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 8, 2026 Realin’s lone appearance on Sunday was a memorable one.

Each of 2024 All-American Lilly Luft (138), plus high-caliber reserves Harlee Hiller (117) and Cadence Diduch (145) were unavailable after medically forfeiting out of Saturday’s Grand View Open.

(Diduch was on crutches Sunday.)

Meanwhile, blue-chip freshmen Sam Sachs (131) and Adriana Palumbo (160) have been out the entire season.

Add several other nicks and bruises to the mix and you can see why Iowa was forced to mix-and-match as much as it did.

And of course, Nyla Valencia’s newfound (uncertain) status is just the latest wrench to be thrown in the gears.

Through it all, Iowa continues to forge ahead with unrelenting expectations and an incomparable target on its back.

It’s head coach reflected on that adversity – and her team’s ability to triumph over it – among several topics when speaking with the media on Sunday:

Hear from Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun following her team's emotional, adversity-filled championship run at the inaugural "For Her Duals."

Short time

Before I wrap up (as you’re probably wishing I would’ve already) I should add that Sunday must also be contextualized with the knowledge of the day prior.

You know, when Iowa – unlike the rest of Sunday’s field – sent a full lineup to the grueling Grand View Open.

A final tally for @IowaW_Wrestling at today's marathon-length Grand View Open:



– six 🥇, three 🥈, five 🥉, + one 4th/6th place each

– 68-17 overall record (excl. forfeits & head-to-heads)

– 22 pins, 34 tech. falls (good for an 81% bonus rate)

– 10hrs, 31min from start-to-finish — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 8, 2026

After 10-plus hours spent in a gym in Des Moines, the Hawkeyes didn’t return home until 10:30 on Saturday night.

A few hours later, they got up, made weight (again) and took on four rested, talented teams anyway – because that’s just what they do.

I’ll have more on the Grand View Open – and some of its potential implications – in the next day or two. But until then, just know that Iowa waged back-to-back wars this weekend on the mat.

And while they’re certainly battered and bruised because of it, the Hawkeyes also wouldn’t have it any other way.