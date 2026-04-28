Iowa catcher Carter Geffre to miss the rest of the season

The Iowa Baseball team is starting to round into form, playing their best baseball of the season as of late. They’ve won eight of their last nine games, including a three-game sweep on Indiana this past weekend in Bloomington. If they’re going to keep that momentum going, they’ll have to do it without their starting catcher. HawkeyeReport learned on Tuesday afternoon that Carter Geffre suffered a season-ending hand injury in Sunday’s series finale against the Hoosiers.

BREAKING 🚨



Iowa redshirt freshman catcher Carter Geffre suffered a season-ending hand injury in the series finale against Indiana.



Geffre was batting .318, with four doubles and four home runs over 18 starts. pic.twitter.com/ddxmilhAqF — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) April 28, 2026

After missing the early part of the season for an undisclosed reason, Geffre was a spark in the Hawkeyes lineup when he found his way into the lineup just before the midway point of the season. In 18 starts, Carter slashed .318/.418/.561, with 21 hits, four doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI’s. His biggest highlight was a walkoff home run against Minnesota on April 4th to even the series.

The good news for the Hawkeyes is that they have depth at the catcher position. Although Geffre had emerged as the top guy behind the plate, former North Alabama transfer Matthew Delgado and redshirt sophomore Max Burt are both capable replacements. Delgado has appeared in 28 games, with ten starts and is batting .255, with 13 hits, two home runs and 11 RBI’s. As for Burt, he slugged a pair of home runs during the Hawkeyes sweep of Indiana and is batting .328 with 16 RBI’s in 27 games.