Iowa Central CC 1B Sawyer Stein talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal, for the most part, has been a very good source for the Iowa Baseball program over the past few years. Rick Heller and his staff have been able to find the right pieces to fill positions of need, with a number of additions over the years coming from the JUCO ranks. On Tuesday afternoon, the Hawkeyes got a major commitment from Iowa Central CC 1B Sawyer Stein. A First Team All-ICAC selection this past season as a sophomore, Stein chose the Hawkeyes over Southeast Missouri State and others. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“The visit to Iowa was awesome. The campus was very welcoming, and Iowa City seems like a great town that I could see myself fitting in very well,” Stein told HawkeyeReport. “Coach Heller was great and he’s been coaching a long time, so I’m very excited to see what I can learn from him and work with him this year. Coach Sutherland was a very genuine guy who was very fun to talk to and I’m also super excited to work with him and learn from him on the hitting side.”

“The facilities at Iowa are outstanding and I’ve going to be very blessed to be able to use them year-round to better myself. The opportunities to learn and get better not only on the field, but in the classroom as well.”

A two-year starter for the Tritons out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Stein made an immediate impact for Iowa Central as a true freshman. He appeared in 51 games, with 47 starts, slashing .350/.475/.613, with 56 hits, 11 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBI’s for a Tritons team that went 48-17, advancing to the NJCAA DII World Series.

“What I’ve learned about myself (at Iowa Central) is that staying consistent and being coachable is one of the biggest strengths I’ve relied on to give myself my best chance to succeed,” said Stein. “The most growth I’ve seen in my game is having an approach and understanding how to make adjustments when things are going bad.”

This past season, as a sophomore, not much went bad for Stein. He put together video game-esque numbers for a Tritons squad that went 53-12, making it back to the NJCAA DII World Series. In 65 games, with 63 starts, Stein slashed .451/.566/.991, with 101 hits, 25 doubles, 30 home runs and 113 RBI’s. His walk rate went from 16.6% to 20.3%, while his strikeout rate dropped from 24.1% to 13.9%. He was named a NJCAA DII All-American and a First Team All-ICCAC selection.

“I think a big thing for me was keeping it simple and not trying to over complicate things and sticking to the approach while winning every pitch/at-bat. Being mentally tough and not letting things get to me and focusing on what’s next helped me become successful.”

Uncommitted Sophomore 26’

Some stats and swings halfway through the season.

G: 35

AVG: .496

OBS: .611

SLG: 1.000

H: 57

2B: 15

3B: 2

HR: 13

BB: 36 pic.twitter.com/spIKEqT4la — Sawyer Stein (@sstein51) April 11, 2026

The numbers that Sawyer put up nearly mirrored his teammate George McIntyre who won ICCAC Player of the Year and is off to play for Dallas Baptist next season. Because he had another teammate right alongside of him putting up incredible numbers, Stein says he never really focused on the season he was having himself.

“I think as a team we were more focused on getting to our goal which was back to the World Series again and not as much thought about to my personal success,” said Stein. “But having a guy putting up really similar stats was more fun than just having one guy having a crazy season. As I look back it was an amazing season as a team and amazing being a part of it.”

“I’d describe myself as a competitor as I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win games. I’m a guy that wants to show up every day to get better and play the game the right way. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to put on the Hawkeye gear and I’m going to give it everything I got to make the best of it.”

The Hawkeye infield is going to look much different next season with the graduation of Gable Mitchell, Caleb Wulf and Kooper Schulte, as well as the departure of Ben Swails to the transfer portal. While Jaixen Frost figures to be the surefire starter at third base, Sawyer Stein could very well be plug-and-play at first base to give the Hawkeyes their corner infielders for next season. Although 58 extra base hits is not likely an attainable goal in the Big Ten, Stein should provide a good bit of thump to a lineup that tied for 13th in the conference in home runs last season.

“They believe that I’ll be a great fit for the team not just as a player but for the dynamic of how the guys are. They see me as being a guy that can come in and be the guy at first base and a more middle of order bat for them.”