Iowa completes Senior Night comeback, beats #10 Michigan, 19-17

Look, I get stuff wrong all the time when it comes to my weekly previews for Iowa wrestling.

And as such, you’d better believe I’m going to toot my own horn on the rare occasions in which I call something remotely close to how it actually happens.

“Iowa needs to start fast and hammer its biggest advantages against the Wolverines” – I wrote in my preview of Friday night’s dual against #10 Michigan.

“That means BIG bonus points from seniors Drake Ayala and Michael Caliendo in their Carver swansong against overmatched, unranked opponents. A win from Dean Peterson (another senior) at 125 would go a long way as well.”

And wouldn’t you know it, all three of those things happened as the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes (11-5, 4-3) prevailed in comeback fashion over the Wolverines (8-5, 4-3) on Senior Night in Iowa City.

FRIDAY NIGHT W! 😤 pic.twitter.com/UWB1M3wWvm — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 14, 2026

After trailing 13-5 at intermission, Iowa won 4/5 back-half bouts to get the victory.

Among them, both Michael Caliendo and Drake Ayala roared to critical second-period tech. falls – Ayala’s coming in the final match of the night with the dual on the line.

Just before that, Dean Peterson got a must-win 4-1 decision in sudden victory to give Ayala the chance to play the hero.

There’s plenty to nitpick from the nervy night that was. But most importantly, six seniors will walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the final time as winners.

Here’s how it all played out.

Late lapses contribute to early deficit

“If Iowa can win at least one of 141/149/157 pounds, its dual prospects strengthen greatly. But if it gets shutout, the margin for error becomes very slim, very quickly.”

That was another gem of mine from this week’s preview (I was on roll). And unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, its worst version bore out on Friday evening.

Not only did Iowa lose at each of those three weights, but they came in the first three bouts of the dual.

At 141, Kale Petersen gave up a late takedown on a cradle by former All-American Dylan Ragusin to surrender bonus points. At 149, Ryder Block’s comeback bid fell just short as three-time (North Carolina) All-American Lachlan McNeil scored a late go-behind to secure an 8-3 decision.

And at 157, Jordan Williams saw an otherwise excellent performance slip away when #13 Cameron Catrabone converted his lone attack of the match to earn a 5-4 win.

Just a week ago, Catrabone had Penn State superstar freshman PJ Duke dead to rights up in Ann Arbor – so the Wolverine is no slouch opponent. But after Victor Voinovich manned 157 for the Hawkeyes last weekend, Williams appeared set to make his return in ideal fashion.

Instead, he missed opportunities to extend his lead in each of the first two periods, with time expiring as he sought to finish takedown attempts.

And after choosing neutral in the third, the decision proved costly when Catrabone got a takedown of his own.

Before you knew it, a stunned Carver crowd saw its team in a 10-0 hole.

Senior split leads to intermission

Thankfully for the home team, the perfect man to get Iowa back in the dual took the mat next at 165 pounds.

There, #3 Michael Caliendo rolled to a 21-6 tech. fall over Justin Gates – immediately halving the deficit in the process.

No. 3 at 165 lbs Michael Caliendo secures the TF in his final @Hawks_Wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena 🐥 pic.twitter.com/CAL8pa3ooO — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 14, 2026

And with third-ranked Patrick Kennedy following at 174, Iowa could conceivably trail by just two points at the break.

But after otherwise controlling his match with #11 Beau Mantanona for 6.5 minutes, things somehow slipped away from the sixth-year senior.

“The Wolverine is the sort of long, scrambly opponent that could give the Hawkeye senior trouble if he’s not exceedingly crisp,” I wrote in the leadup.

(I’m not saying I’m Nostradamus or anything…but darn it if I didn’t nail this one, too.)

Mantanona more or less fell into his first real offensive chance of the bout in its waning moments and quickly converted to take a 3-1 lead. But with a stall call already in his pocket and Kennedy a riding time point in his, another stall call on Mantanona with three seconds left sent the match to sudden victory.

Once again, Kennedy appeared to have a win all but secured thanks to an early slide-by. But the Wolverine somehow managed to scrambled out of danger – ultimately coming out on top for the winning score of his own:

At 174, No. 7 Beau Mantanona (Michigan) upsets No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa), 6–3 SV.



Wild scramble in overtime and Mantanona capitalizes to spoil senior night. pic.twitter.com/7murRPNrve — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) February 14, 2026

And with that, Iowa found itself in major trouble, trailing 13-5.

The comeback begins

Realistically, Iowa needed to win four of the five remaining bouts to defeat the Wolverines. And each of the next three matches projected as tall tasks.

At 184, another Mantanona – seventh-ranked Brock – awaited Gabe Arnold. And like many Gabe Arnold matches of late, this one went beyond regulation.

Ultimately, tiebreakers would decide it – with Arnold needed to escape in less than 13 seconds to preserve his riding time advantage.

Gabe Arnold secures the UPSET for @Hawks_Wrestling 🎬



The Hawkeye earned a 3-2 decision in TB over No. 7 at 184 lbs Brock Mantanona 💥 pic.twitter.com/8f0PYqcrcf — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 14, 2026

He’d do exactly that with an explosive stand up – engendering a similar action from the home crowd in response.

But even with the win, Iowa was still going to need an upset elsewhere. And that’s exactly what it got from true freshman Harvey Ludington.

Ludington – who’d lost each of his previous two (home) appearances – scored the lone takedown against #19 Hayden Walters. But a 6-4 win ultimately came down to an escape (and locked hands call) earned by the Hawkeye late in the second period.

HARVEY 🔨



197 – Harvey Ludington (I) dec. #19 Hayden Walters (M), 6-4



#10 Michigan 13, #7 Iowa 11 pic.twitter.com/USO7uInCdJ — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 14, 2026

“It was awesome,” said Ludington of the home crowd. “I’ve never felt anything like that. Obviously, in high school in Jersey you have a big arena for state and stuff, but nothing like Carver. Hearing everyone yelling as one big noise is awesome.”

Now trailing just 13-11 in the team score, Iowa was suddenly in a much better position.

Only then, #8 Ben Kueter lost via 10-0 major decision thanks to a last-second, feet-to-back takedown by #5 Taye Ghadiali. And that meant Iowa needed two wins (and a bonus point somewhere) at 125/133 pounds in order to win the dual outright.

Peterson keeps the door cracked open; Ayala kicks it down

It took eight-plus minutes, but the favored outcome finally came to fruition at 125 pounds when Dean Peterson converted a takedown for a 4-1 sudden victory win.

But had he slipped on a banana peel – as Iowa alum Kaleb Young once said – the senior transfer easily could have had his heart ripped out by Michigan’s Diego Sotelo, despite the latter being of little-to-no offensive threat for the entirety of the match.

With that tension still lingering in the air, it was probably best that Drake Ayala left nothing up to chance in his closing role.

The Iowa fan-favorite tallied five rapid takedowns in the second period to put away a woefully overmatched Gauge Botero.

One of those Carver moments. pic.twitter.com/Y9qn1LbQyn — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 14, 2026

And in so doing, he became not only an individual winner, but a dual victor on the final night of his career at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Speaking with the media afterwards, Tom Brands credited Ayala (and Caliendo) for their multi-bonus-point efforts – which ultimately proved to be the difference in a dual that was split five matches apiece between the teams.

“Those are five-point wins, each of them,” said Brands. “There was never a question like, oh, I’m going to feel it out and see if this guy is going to crack or not. It was foot on the gas, smart wrestling, foot on the gas. They just went out and got the tech fall.”

Short time

Along with Ayala, Caliendo, Kennedy and Peterson, Iowa honored two more seniors on Friday – Gage Marty and Sebastian Robles.

And though the evening’s final destination didn’t always seem so certain, one can’t help but feel good for a group of guys getting this lasting memory for a place at which they’ve all spent so much of their time and emotional/physical investment.

Thank you seniors! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Fpc3kx2Jfy — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 14, 2026

As is wrestling’s unrelenting lesson, however, the next thing immediately becomes the most important thing. And next for Iowa is a Sunday road trip to Purdue.

So, I’ll catch you guys then for more coverage of this Big Ten finale weekend for the Hawkeyes. But in the meantime, savor tonight’s top-10 dual victory (bumpy though it may’ve been).

Full dual results

#7 Iowa – 19, #10 Michigan – 17

141 – #26 Dylan Ragusin (M) major dec. Kale Petersen (I), 11-2

149 – #15 Lachlan McNeil (M) dec. #19 Ryder Block (I), 8-3

157 – #13 Cameron Catrabone (M) dec. #14 Jordan Williams (I), 5-4

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) tech. fall Justin Gates (M), 21-6

174 – #11 Beau Mantanona (M) dec. #3 Patrick Kennedy (I), 6-3 SV1

184 – Gabe Arnold (I) vs. #7 Brock Mantanona (M), 3-2 TB1

197 – Harvey Ludington (I) dec. #19 Hayden Walters (M), 6-4

285 – #5 Taye Ghadiali (M) major dec. #8 Ben Kueter (I), 10-0

125 – #6 Dean Peterson (I) dec. #27 Diego Sotelo (M), 4-1 SV1

133 – #8 Drake Ayala (I) tech. fall Gauge Botero, 21-5

Officials: Matt Sorochinsky, Michael Frederiksen

Attendance: 11,483