Iowa crowns three NCAA champs, falls five points short of team title

After a grueling two-day battle at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships, Iowa’s bid for a historic team title came up just short.

171-166.

That was the final margin between the runner-up Hawkeyes and champion McKendree – who proved pre-tournament projections correct with its first-place finish.

Five points.

That was the difference between Iowa winning a third-consecutive national title and walking out of Xtream Arena wondering what might have been.

Simply put, this was a team race that lived up to its billing in every conceivable way. And at tournament’s end, a tip of the hat was in order – even amidst the bitter disappointment felt by the Hawkeyes.

“We didn’t get the outcome we were striving for, but McKendree put up a hell of a fight,” said Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun.

“Cheers to them. Congratulations to them. They performed and that’s all it is – that’s sports, right?”

McKendree was made to summon that great performance to keep the Hawkeyes at bay.

It matched Iowa’s three individual champions – Kennedy Blades, Kylie Welker and Val Solorio – with a trio of its own.

It’s five finalists and 10 All-Americans bettered Iowa’s tally by one apiece.

And it’s 2.5-point edge after Day 1 was the same exact margin by which it outpaced the Hawkeyes on Day 2.

For McKendree, it may’ve almost felt poetic in some ways – and to Iowa, a harsh reminder of just how close it came.

Champion trio spearheads the Hawkeyes

Though Iowa may not have achieved its ultimate team goal, three of its athletes still earned individual titles – each of them passing their tournament test with flying colors.

Our NCAA Champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ceJ6RIR9Ad — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

For Kennedy Blades (160) and Kylie Welker (180), dominant finals performances were all but expected given the overwhelming favorite status of the World/Olympic medalists.

But that doesn’t mean first-period bonus-point wins – a pin for Blades and a tech. fall for Welker – should go unappreciated.

Now a two and three-time national champion respectively, Iowa’s superstar duo will take on the world’s best on the international stage this spring/summer before returning for a shot at more NCAA glory next winter.

As for their younger, smaller teammate (and fellow champion), Val Solorio may’ve been the star of the night thanks to her jubilant pre-match entrance, engaging post-match press conference, and most importantly – her sterling championship performance in between.

The sophomore’s 13-1 tech. fall of #4 Rayana Sahagun (Grand Valley State) put the finishing touches on a tournament during which she had more bonus-point victories (three) than points allowed (two).

A jubilant, confident and appreciative Val Solorio spoke to the media immediately after her national championship victory at 103lbs.



Hear what the Hawkeye sophomore had to say (in English and Español!): pic.twitter.com/QHbdxev4oF — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 8, 2026

Already used to making history at championship events, Solorio was the first-ever sanctioned state champion in both Florida and Pennsylvania as a high schooler. And her latest title was made even more special by one person who was there to see it.

“This week was the first time my dad had seen me wrestle in person since I was 11 – because I get so in my head and I’m not that confident. So, I invited him and that was a very big step for me,” said Solorio.

“I just wanted to perform like my authentic self that he knew, and wrestle to the best of my abilities and just be able to let myself feel loose – and that’s exactly what I did.”

“That went into picking my (walkout) song. That went into my entrance and just being authentically myself – happy, giggly – and it carried on into the end of my performance.”

Larramendy places runner up to former teammate

Iowa’s fourth finalist – and it’s first to take the mat – was Reese Larramendy.

Sporting a 36-0 record – including a trio of tech. falls to reach the finals – her opponent was former Hawkeye All-American Bella Mir.

The familiar foes (and friends) had split two previous matchups dating back to the 2025 postseason, with Larramendy a 10-4 victor in their most recent meeting at National Duals.

But on this occasion, it was Mir who owned the rubber match – jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, then countering Larramendy to her back for the fall after a shot by the Iowa junior.

With this runner-up finish, Larramendy has placed first/third/second in three trips to the national tournament. She’ll return next season – with a 113-7 career record – looking to secure that second individual title which eluded her Saturday night.

All-American quintet exemplifies fortitude in the consolations

Joining Iowa’s finalists on the podium were five more Hawkeyes, all of whom won matches during an emotional consolation round on Saturday morning.

For Nyla Valencia, Brianna Gonzalez and Lilly Luft, that meant turning the page after heartbreaking semifinal losses – each of which came against #1 seeds and eventual national champions.

Valencia led Senior World team member Audrey Jimenez (Lehigh) midway through the second period, raising the possibility of an improbable upset. But a tight, painful leg lace turned the tables in a 13-2 defeat.

Perhaps as impressive as that effort was the fact that a visibly injured Valencia managed to defeat her next opponent – #7 Teegan Sibble (East Stroudsburg) – by 12-1 tech. fall in the consolation semis before Iowa’s training staff made the decision to medically forfeit her third-place match at 110 pounds.

Nyla Valencia



All-American 🇺🇸 | 4th Place pic.twitter.com/3dwTEf7SPj — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Similarly difficult-to-comprehend fortitude was shown by Brianna Gonzalez – who has competed the last month of this season with a heavily wrapped left leg and considerable pain.

Gonzalez lost a 17-10 shootout in her semifinal to #1 Yu Sakamoto (McKendree) but wrestled back for third – winning a pair of gritty matches, including a 4-2 decision over the #2 seed.

Brianna Gonzalez



All-American 🇺🇸 | 3rd Place pic.twitter.com/p6tHdjQsE1 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

As for Lilly Luft, her semifinal setback came against three-time champ #1 Katie Lange (Grand Valley State). But unlike their previous meeting (a 10-0 tech. fall), the Hawkeye looked every bit the equal of her top-seeded opponent.

Trailing Luft by two points in the second period, Lange was awarded a controversial four-point throw that proved the difference in a 4-3 decision.

The Charles City native responded with a tech. fall victory in her subsequent consolation semi, then lost to #3 Haylie Jaffe (McKendree) in another nailbiter, 5-3.

Lilly Luft



All-American 🇺🇸 | 4th Place pic.twitter.com/hzoAUHiauQ — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Elsewhere in the Iowa lineup, All-Americans Karlee Brooks (131) and Katja Osteen (207) finished seventh and fourth in their postseason debut(s) as Hawkeyes.

Brooks won by tech. fall in her final match (10-0), while Osteen fell to #4 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg) – the only opponent to defeat the senior this season, including twice this weekend by identical 2-1 scorelines.

Oh so close

The five-point margin between Iowa and McKendree is one that can (and probably will) be ruminated over by Hawkeye wrestlers, coaches and fans alike for quite some time.

In hindsight, there were several instances – including a pair of head-to-head matchups – in which Iowa could’ve made up the minute deficit with one different outcome.

And even as things stood, if McKendree doesn’t win two razor-thin championship bouts to close the night the team title would’ve gone home with the Hawkeyes instead.

(Granted McKendree also has plenty of its own ‘what-ifs’ to point to.)

That’s how close this was team race was, and that’s how good McKendree is – just as I’ve been emphasizing long before these NCAA Championships began.

Hear from Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun following a historic, albeit disappointing weekend for the Hawkeyes at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships: pic.twitter.com/ZkP7GpkiWR — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 8, 2026

Iowa will have its regrets, sure. And fans aren’t wrong to be disappointed with a second-place finish from this championship-caliber team.

But do not make the mistake of thinking these Hawkeyes cratered against some inferior foe, much less grossly underperformed at the national tournament.

(In fact, eight of the ten wrestlers placed at or above their seed.)

Besides the circumstances beyond its control, the single greatest factor in Iowa’s title bid falling just short was that a worthy adversary seized the moment instead.

And now, for the first time in program history, the Hawkeyes will enter an offseason with that pain and disappointment at the forefront of their minds.

Count me among those fascinated to see how they process and grow from this adversity.

Because in the right hands it could unlock a whole new level that we’ve yet to see the program reach before.

Complete NCAA RESULTS

103 – #2 Valarie Solorio (1st)

WIN #15 Rebekah Jean-Baptiste (Emmanuel), TF 11-0

WIN #7 Genesis Ramirez (Aurora), Dec 7-1

WIN #6 Trinity Pendergrass (Quincy), Fall 0:40

WIN #4 Rayana Sahagun (Grand Valley St.) TF 13-1



110 – #5 Nyla Valencia (4th)

WIN #14 Kellie Kennedy (Otterbein), TF 10-0

WIN #4 Gabriele Tedesco (McKendree), Dec 4-4

LOSS #1 Audrey Jimenez (Lehigh), TF 13-2

WIN #7 Teegan Sibble (East Stroudsburg) TF 12-1

LOSS #4 Gabriele Tedesco (McKendree), Medical Forfeit



117 – #5 Brianna Gonzalez (3rd)

WIN #12 Josey Wehr (Eastern), TF 12-0

WIN #13 Icart Galumette (Delaware St.), Fall 5:03

LOSS #1 Yu Sakamoto (McKendree), Dec 17-10

WIN #16 Jenna Anderson (Presbyterian) Dec 3-2

WIN #2 Karissa Turnwall (Emmanuel), Dec 4-2



124 – Cali Leng (DNP)

LOSS #4 Shelby Moore (McKendree), Dec 1-1

WIN #10 Sophie Bowers (Wartburg), Fall 5:48

LOSS #6 Savannah Witt (Eastern), Dec 9-1



131 – #4 Karlee Brooks (7th)

WIN #13 Makayla Paclib (Pitt.-Johnstown), TF 12-2

LOSS #5 Abigal Mozden (Mount Union), Fall 1:48

WIN #14 Jazmene Molina (Western New Eng), Dec 14-7

LOSS #7 Janida Garcia (Emmanuel), Dec 3-2

WIN #13 Makayla Paclib (Pitt), TF 10-0



138 – #4 Lilly Luft (4th)

WIN #13 Kalyse Hill (Mount Olive), Fall 2:45

WIN #5 Jacinda Espinosa (Lindenwood), Dec 4-1

LOSS #1 Katerina Lange (Grand Valley St.), Dec 4-3

WIN #7 Kylie Rule (Wartburg), TF 12-2

LOSS #3 Haylie Jaffe (McKendree), Dec 5-3



145 – #1 Reese Larramendy (2nd)

WIN #16 Nichole Moore (Fort Hays St.), TF 12-1

WIN #8 Madeline Kubicki (Presbyterian), TF 12-2

WIN #5 Alexandra Szkotnicki (McKendree), TF 13-1

LOSS #2 Bella Mir (North Central), Fall 2:26



160 – #1 Kennedy Blades (1st)

WIN #16 Vida Beckel (Emmanuel), Fall 2:03

WIN #8 Keeley Kehrli (Simpson), TF 10-0

WIN #4 Stella Steigler (King), Dec 9-1

WIN #3 Tiffani Baublitz (East Stroudsburg), Fall 1:19



180 – #1 Kylie Welker (1st)

WIN #16 Genevieve An (Lehigh), 0:35

WIN Azariah Moore (Lock Haven), TF 11-0

WIN #4 Shenita Lawson (North Central), Fall 1:53

WIN #2 Destiny Rodriguez (McKendree), TF 11-0



207 – #5 Katja Osteen (4th)

WIN #12 Talisha Lewis (Felician), Fall 1:13

LOSS #4 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg), Dec 2-1

WIN #14 Elizabeth Stricklin (D`Youville), Fall 0:51

WIN #8 Maria Aiono (Presbyterian), Dec 9-4

WIN #3 Caroline Ward (North Central) Dec 8-4

LOSS #4 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg), Dec 2-1