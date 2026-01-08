Iowa faces loaded field, potential finals showdown at National Duals

One of the best things about being an Iowa women’s wrestling fan is that each season you get to gear up for not just one, but two national championship events.

Yes, the season has always concluded with a traditional team tournament – and will do so again in 2026 with the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships held in Coralville. But early every New Year, another event draws an equal, albeit different sort of championship competition from teams around the country.

That’s right, folks. Welcome back to the NWCA/USMC National Duals.

This weekend, just 89 miles up the road from their Carver-Hawkeye Arena home, the Iowa women will go after their third-consecutive National Duals title. And with the talented teams waiting to get a crack at the back-to-back champs inside the UNI-Dome, it’s going to take the very best from Clarissa Chun and her squad to bring another first-place trophy back to Iowa City.

I’ll be there in Cedar Falls to cover every step of the journey. But first, I’m here to get you all ready for a fantastic Friday/Saturday of wrestling ahead of us.

Field and format

For those of you new to this event, welcome!

And also, fret not – because it’s pretty straightforward how things work.

Iowa is one of 16 teams in the NCAA bracket and enters as the top seed of the bunch.

Half of last year’s field returns – including each of the top six finishers. And the top eight seeds for this year’s 2026 edition were selected a few days ago:

Every single team in the field this weekend sits just four consecutive wins away from a National Duals title.

Here’s how the entire bracket lays out:

(It’s just about enough to bring a tear to your eye, isn’t it?)

The squad and the competition

As for who will be competing, Iowa is bringing a full 20-woman travel roster according to TrackWrestling.

Of note, Kylie Welker is expected to make her season debut after sitting out the first two months of Iowa’s schedule – which she and the coaching staff had strategically planned to give her body some time to recover from her years of non-stop (elite) competition.

With Welker in the mix, every Hawkeye starter (and star) will be available for Clarissa Chun & Co. to utilize. And they may very well need every single one of them, too – because Iowa’s competition this weekend is no joke.

Joining the Hawkeyes as the biggest bets to make a deep run are fellow top four seeds – #2 McKendree (IL), #3 Grand Valley State (MI) and #4 North Central (IL).

Each of them – like Iowa – enters this event with nine or more ranked wrestlers in the latest NCAA Coaches Poll. And frankly, it’d be a real surprise if any member of the group weren’t to reach Saturday morning’s semifinals.

Iowa fans will recall North Central from the various battles between the programs over the past two years – including the 2024 National Duals final the Hawkeyes won in dramatic fashion thanks to an activity clock point in the final bout of the dual.

A year ago, they met in the final again, but this time Iowa rolled to a comfortable 28-13 victory.

Now, they could be set for a semifinal clash.

On the opposite half of the bracket, #2 seed McKendree absolutely possesses the firepower to knock off the Hawkeyes.

(Yes, the Bearcats are that talented – as I detailed in my New Year examination of Iowa wrestling.)

But #3 Grand Valley State is no slouch, either – led by a pair of returning national champs.

The path (Day One)

If things go as expected, Iowa will wrestle twice on Friday and twice again Saturday.

The only opponent we definitively know at this point, however, is its opener – against William Jewell (MO).

Located in Liberty, Missouri (hometown of current Iowa men’s basketball star Bennett Stirtz), the Cardinals are tied for 20th in the latest NCAA Coaches Poll.

They’ve dualled Iowa twice previously – both in December of 2024 – losing by margins of 44-0 (albeit a ‘B team’) and 34-2 respectively.

If Iowa wrestles anywhere near its best, this meeting should have a similar scoreline.

#6 Alex Waitsman (117 pounds) is the Cardinals’ lone ranked wrestler – and is 0-3 in her career against Iowa starter #4 Brianna Gonzalez, with all three losses via technical fall.

Iowa’s favored quarterfinal opponent would then be #8 seed Fort Hays State (KS) – a fast-rising, second-year program making its National Duals debut.

The Hawkeyes are 1-0 all time against the Tigers – winning by a 37-1 margin 13 months ago.

This Fort Hays State outfit is a far cry from that one, though – and brings a solid lineup (including three ranked wrestlers) into this weekend. Most notable is Isabella Renfro, the #1 ranked wrestler in the country at 180 pounds.

Now, with the obvious caveat that Kylie Welker is not included in the latest national rankings, Renfro’s fast start has shown she’s as good or better than just about every other woman (Welker excluded) at the weight.

It’ll be interesting to see if those two wrestle, however – because I could envision Iowa giving #3 Katja Osteen a shot to further gauge her readiness for a possible spot in the lineup during Saturday’s final.

(But we can cross that bridge if/when we come to it.)

Regardless, Iowa should overwhelm Fort Hays State and roll into Day Two.

The path (Day Two)

Far be it for me to go ahead and preview (potential) matchups this far down the road, but I do want to at least provide a brief primer for Iowa’s likeliest Saturday foes.

**I’ll add further context during my Day One recap/Day Two preview article that’ll be published Friday evening.**

As I’ve already mentioned, North Central is Iowa’s most probable semifinal opponent – and has another strong squad in 2025-26.

Six different Cardinals have previously wrestled in an individual national title bout, and there are no obvious holes in the lineup. That said, I think this team lacks the top-end firepower of the previous two editions and is unlikely to hang with Iowa from start to finish.

I’d express a similar sentiment for the (likely) opposite semifinal between McKendree and GVSU. And that’s why I continue to believe a star-studded showdown between Iowa and McKendree looms as Saturday afternoon’s championship dual.

If you haven’t yet heard me say it, I just want to reemphasize something one last time before this weekend’s action ensues:

McKendree is legit – and absolutely a threat to knock off Iowa.

Shoot, at least one rankings publication already has the Bearcats #1 ahead of the Hawkeyes.

And while they may not have a 1-2 punch like Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker, the Bearcats can match – and in some ways exceed – the Hawkeyes in several other categories.

For instance, ‘only’ two members of Iowa’s projected lineup (Blades/Welker) have previously won an age-level World Championship medal.

McKendree has six. And among its four who haven’t are a four-time collegiate national champion, two returning national runners up and the #2 ranked 180-pounder in America.

The Bearcats are – pun intended – absolutely loaded for bear. And they deserve the full respect of Iowa and Iowa fans alike.

How to watch

**All times Central Standard**

January 9-10 (Fri/Sat) – @ NWCA National Duals

Cedar Falls, IA (UNI-Dome)

Time(s): *see below*

TV/streaming: live on FloWrestling

As far as scheduling goes, Iowa’s Round of 16 matchup with William Jewell is set for Mat 25 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Both it – and every dual of the tournament – can be streamed live on FloWrestling (subscription required).

Any other pertinent information throughout the weekend (results, live brackets, statistics, etc.) can be found at TrackWrestling.

The Iowa Women’s Wrestling social media accounts (Twitter/X, Instagram) will also be great sources for up-to-date information on the Hawkeyes. And of course, I’ll also be providing live coverage all weekend long – on both the site and my social media.

Here’s Iowa’s scheduled path to the final – which it will be favored to reach for the third-consecutive year:

Friday, January 9th

Round of 16

Opponent: William Jewell (MO)

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Mat 25

Quarterfinal

Opponent: TBD

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Mat 25

Saturday, January 10th

Semifinal

Opponent: TBD

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Mat 25

Final

Opponent: TBD

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Mat 27

**The full bracket for this weekend (seen earlier in this story) includes all the above information as well**

Short time

And with all of that said, I can only hope you’re now as ready as I am to lock in for an incredible few days of wrestling.

I’ll be with you guys every step of the way with live coverage from Cedar Falls. So, tune in/check in however often you can – and prepare yourselves for the real possibility of a nail-biting finish to determine a National Duals champion.

Can the Hawkeyes three peat? Absolutely.

But will it be easy by any stretch of the imagination? No way in heck.

And that, as they say, “Is why they play the game.” – or in this case, why they wrestle the duals.