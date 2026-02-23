Iowa falls to #3 Oklahoma State in regular season finale, 32-11

Several bits of history were made in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sunday evening – none of them good for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Most pressing among them was a blowout loss to archrival Oklahoma State in the regular season finale.

The third-ranked Cowboys (15-1, 7-0 Big 12) won 7/10 bouts in a dual that was equal parts closer than, and as rough as it looks. And when it was all over, the visitors hopped on a flight home having suffered their most lopsided loss to their rival in almost 60 years.

LARGEST WIN OVER THE HAWKEYES SINCE 1968 😮‍💨



No. 3 @CowboyWrestling defeats No. 7 Iowa, 32-11. #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/bOLpR991jz — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 23, 2026

Worse yet for #7 Iowa (12-6, 5-3 B1G), the loss also set an inauspicious ‘record’ for head coach Tom Brands – whose team’s sixth defeat of the season marked the most in his 20-year tenure leading the program.

Here’s what went wrong (and occasionally right) in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Slow start portends eventual doom

If Iowa was going to have a great chance to win this dual, it could’ve really used some early points from the lower weights – much like it got when these teams met at National Duals in November.

Instead, the Hawkeyes found themselves in a 14-point hole after just three bouts.

Up first, #6 Dean Peterson saw his National Duals result against #7 Troy Spratley flipped in the Cowboy’s favor.

Spratley scored an early takedown, put on a good ride, and from there Peterson only gave himself one real scoring chance to get back in the match.

That 5-2 result set the stage for one of the marquee matchups of the dual – one that was shrouded in mystery until moments prior.

And in a battle between Iowa’s senior stalwart and Oklahoma State’s precocious freshman superstar, youth was served:

JAX FORREST. HE'S JUST GETTING STARTED 🔥🔥🔥



No. 6 Forrest (133) of @CowboyWrestling defeats No. 9 Drake Ayala of Iowa, a two-time NCAA national finalist, with a 19-3 tech fall. #NCAAWrestling x 🎥 ESPNpic.twitter.com/gHvzLIvZvy — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 22, 2026

A mid-year enrollee (albeit already 19 years old) – Jax Forrest made his coaches look like geniuses for officially pulling his redshirt.

Even amidst a 19-3 tech. fall, Drake Ayala had several near takedowns. But Forrest was better in every deciding moment – and either got to his own offense or scrambled out of danger, including a seven-point cradle sequence that blew the match wide open late in the second period.

Oddly enough, a cradle proved even more decisive in an even more competitive bout at 141. And once again, another Cowboy true freshman was the beneficiary.

Trailing 1-0 with less than a minute to go, Kale Petersen could’ve pulled off a massive upset of undefeated, second-ranked Sergio Vega. But like multiple occasions throughout the match, a solid shot attempt was being stymied by his freshman foe.

Only this time, Vega wouldn’t settle for a stalemate – instead putting the Hawkeye on his back:

SERGIO VEGA, YOU'VE DONE IT AGAIN 🤠🧷



No. 2 Vega (141) of @CowboyWrestling pins Kale Petersen of Iowa in the third period.#NCAAWrestling x 🎥 ESPNpic.twitter.com/NJT4gBuoNR — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 22, 2026

Caliendo’s revenge, Kennedy’s clutch maneuver and controversy at 184

A tech. fall by Ryder Block of an Oklahoma State backup at 149, and a 5-1 loss by Jordan Williams to OSU freshman Landon Robideau at 157 made it a 17-5 score in favor of the hosts at intermission.

And any Iowa hopes of a comeback had to start at 165.

Right on cue, Michael Caliendo stoked the flames with a huge win over #2 LaDarion Lockett.

These two also met at National Duals, with the Cowboy freshmen getting the first big win of his career in a wild 7-3 decision.

Lockett (13-0) was still undefeated three months later…until the Iowa senior put an end to that.

A fast start by Caliendo led to a dogged, first-period takedown. And from there, he mostly controlled center as a strangely passive Lockett seemed content to hang near the edge – oftentimes with both knees on the mat.

At 165, No. 4 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) wins 4-2 over No. 2 Ladarion Lockett (Oklahoma State). pic.twitter.com/Ee1WQ9eWv3 — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) February 23, 2026

The victory was not only important by itself but could pay huge dividends for Caliendo when it comes to NCAA seeding in March.

Shortly thereafter, Patrick Kennedy continued the momentum with an 8-3 win over #7 Alex Facundo.

Like his teammate before him, PK dominated much of the action – holding a 4-2 lead in the third period thanks to a slick ankle pick takedown. But his great efforts could’ve been for naught when Facundo neared a score of his own after pulling in an extended single leg shot.

Instead, Kennedy scrambled through the danger and came out on top to ice the match – cutting the team score deficit to just 17-11.

Kennedy ‼️



174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) dec. #7 Alex Facundo (O), 8-3



#3 Oklahoma State 17, #7 Iowa 11 pic.twitter.com/tVmSGjCSL8 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 23, 2026

That set the stage for 184 pounds, where controversy once again ensued involving Gabe Arnold.

Facing #9 Zach Ryder, the Iowa sophomore appeared to score a takedown on a nice throw-by early in the second period.

However, no takedown was awarded – not in the moment and not after a subsequent Iowa challenge.

(For what it’s worth, both the ESPN broadcast – featuring Jordan Burroughs and former official Rock Harrison – and Iowa radio broadcast though it should’ve been a takedown for Arnold.)

Instead, the match would go to sudden victory – though not before Arnold nearly scored on a single leg in the waning moments of the third period.

It was in extra time that Ryder finally generated his first real scoring chance, holding Arnold’s foot with the Hawkeye in the splits on the edge. With both wrestlers nearly (or perhaps entirely) out of bounds, Arnold stepped out of the hold and was hit for stalling – his second of the match – giving Ryder the 2-1 victory.

Based on social media discourse, I’m not sure if folks (Iowa fans and otherwise) are more upset about the non-takedown call or the stall call in sudden victory. Either way, Arnold once again found himself on the wrong end of a heartbreaking result.

Pin(s) in coffin

Now in a nine-point hole (20-11), Iowa would’ve needed a miraculous sequence of events at 197/heavyweight.

But such a miracle was not in the cards – especially with the personnel at hand.

Hawkeye reserves Brody Sampson and Gage Marty were both pinned by top-10-ranked Cowboys. Those losses stretched the dual’s final score to the historic margin of victory I mentioned many paragraphs ago.

So, where does Iowa go from here?

Well, how about the only place it can go – to the postseason.

The Big Ten Championships are barely 12 days away in State College, PA – and NCAAs less than two weeks after that in Cleveland, OH.

Iowa needs to regroup and find the best version of itself that it can muster over this final month of the 2025-26 season. Otherwise, it could make some more of the not-so-good history that we saw both tonight and throughout the five-loss dual campaign that preceded it.

Full dual results

#3 Oklahoma State – 32, #7 Iowa – 11

125 – #7 Troy Spratley (O) dec. #6 Dean Peterson (I), 5-2

133 – #6 Jax Forrest (O) tech. fall #9 Drake Ayala (I), 19-3

141 – #2 Sergio Vega (O) pinned Kale Petersen (I), 6:31

149 – #18 Ryder Block (I) tech. fall Kolter Burton (O), 19-4

157 – #5 Landon Robideau (O) dec. #14 Jordan Williams (I), 5-1

165 – #4 Michael Caliendo (I) dec. #2 Dee Lockett (O), 4-2

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) dec. #7 Alex Facundo (O), 8-3

184 – #9 Zach Ryder (O) dec. Gabe Arnold (I), 2-1 SV1

197 – #7 Cody Merrill (O) pinned Brody Sampson (I), 4:47

285 – #8 Konnor Doucet (O) pinned Gage Marty (I), 5:54

Officials: Eric McGill, Nicholas Grosso

Attendance: 12,629