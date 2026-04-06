Iowa forward Emely Rodriguez enters the transfer portal

After one tumultuous season in Iowa City, former UCF transfer, forward Emely Rodriguez has entered the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities. An All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection with the Knights, Rodriguez chose the Iowa over interest from Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kansas State, Arizona and Auburn.

This season, Rodriguez played in only six games. She missed the rest of the season due to a short suspension and a lingering back injury. In those six games, she averaged 7.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while playing 14.3 minutes per game. Overall, Rodriguez shot 42.5% from the floor and was only 1-7 from three point range. She also had 10 assists and 13 turnovers this year.

Rodriguez joins Addie Deal, Teagan Mallegni, Callie Levin and Kennise Johnson as the fifth Hawkeye to announce their entry into the transfer portal. All five have appeared in the portal since it opened at midnight on Monday. Now, Rodriguez will explore her options in the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining, barring a medical redshirt for this season.