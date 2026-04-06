Iowa forward Teagan Mallegni enters the transfer portal

After two seasons in Iowa City, former four-star recruit, forward Teagan Mallegni has entered the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities. Rated as the #64 player in the 2024 recruiting class, Mallegni chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.

In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Mallegni appeared in 45 games, averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 7.7 minutes per game. Her two most notable games came early in her freshman season, putting up 14 points against Northern Illinois in her debut, followed by 13 points against Drake a couple games later. This past season, Teagan had a couple of ailments that held her out of games early in the year, appearing in just 15 games.

At McFarland High School, Mallegni was a two-time Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year. She also holds school records for all-time points, points in a season, points in a game, threes in a game and rebounds in a game.

Mallegni joins Addie Deal, Callie Levin and Kennise Johnson as the fourth Hawkeye to announce their entry into the transfer portal. All four have appeared in the portal since it opened at midnight on Monday. Now, Mallegni will explore her options in the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.