Iowa guard Callie Levin plans to enter the transfer portal

After two seasons at her hometown school just miles down the road from Solon, former Miss Iowa Basketball guard Callie Levin plans to enter the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities.

Rated as the #1 player in Iowa by Prep Girls Hoops out of Solon High School, Levin was named 2024 Miss Iowa Basketball after helping lead the Spartans to a 3A championship as a senior. In two seasons at Iowa, Callie appeared in 29 games, averaging 5.3 minutes per game. Levin scored her first career points during the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament win over Murray State last season in Norman. She tallied a career-high four assists in a 79-36 win over Rutgers this past season.

Levin joins Addie Deal and Kennise Johnson as the third Hawkeye to announce the intentions to enter the transfer portal once it opens on April 6th. Now, Levin will explore her options in the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.