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Hawkeye Report Basketball

Video: A look at Iowa basketball practice

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Tom Kakert@HawkeyeReport
5h
Iowa Basketball Practice(1)
Watch Iowa basketball practice.

The Iowa men’s basketball team was back on the court on Wednesday and we got our second look at the Hawkeyes this summer. Take a look at the clips from practice and see how the veterans like Cooper Koch and Tate Sage look in their more expanded roles. We also feature the play of big men Trevin Jirak and Andrew McKeever. Finally what about the rest of the new faces who have now joined the program?

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