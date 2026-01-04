Iowa Basketball Celebrates win over UCLA

Ben McCollum has been pointing towards a moment where the first year coach and life long Iowa fan, he was excited to see a fairly close to full house of Hawkeye fans getting very excited about his basketball team. He got that excitement, particularly in the first half when Iowa built a 24 point lead and also at the end when Bennett Stirtz buried a deep three for a 74-61 victory.

We have video of the Iowa celebration, starting with the deep three ball and ending with the Hawkeye players and coaches doing their traditional handshake line with the fans and supporters around the arena. We have video of all of it.