Iowa defensive backs celebrate bowl victory

There was plenty of pressure on the Iowa defensive backfield in the Reliaquest as they faced the high scoring Vanderbilt offense led by the bombing quarterback Diego Pavia. While the Heisman runner-up got his fair share of plays against the Iowa secondary, the Hawkeyes actually held up very well and made big plays in the game.

Following the victory, Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall spoke to the media on the field as the celebrated the victory over Vanderbilt, they spoke about the challenge that this game presented and also the quick turn to their future and training for potentially being drafted by an NFL team this spring.