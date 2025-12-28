Video: A look at Iowa Football Practice

For the second straight day the Iowa media was allowed a brief window into Hawkeye football practice in Tampa. The Iowa team is in the final stages of their prep for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Vanderbilt and we have a couple of video looks at the Hawkeyes preparing for the game.

In this set of videos we take a look at the Iowa defense as they prepare to face Diego Pavia and his teammates and we also look at the Hawkeye first and second team offense as they get ready for the game, plus a look at the quarterbacks and running backs.