Iowa players discuss the win over Ohio State

The Iowa basketball team may want to encourage Nacho Folgueiras to extend his visit to the United States. The older brother of Alvaro Folgueiras was in Iowa City for a visit and he scored 20 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to a 74-57 victory over the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening in Iowa City.

Following the game, Folgueiras discusses his strong performance and what went into it, along with the sometimes aggressive relationship that he has with his brother. Also, we heard from guard Kael Combs, who drew the assignment of guarding Bruce Thornton and held the talented guard who averaged 29 points a game last week to just 10 in the victory over the Buckeyes.