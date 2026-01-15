Iowa players discuss the loss at Purdue

Bennett Stirtz experienced something he has never experienced in his four year college career on Wednesday night. It was the first time that Stirtz had lost three straight games in his college career and to hear the senior talk about it, this isn’t how he wants to things to continue.

Iowa had the nationally ranked Purdue Boilermakers on the ropes for a good portion of the game at Mackey Arena, but they pulled away from the Hawkeyes in the final minutes for a 79-72 victory. Stirtz talks about the frustration and his foul troubles, which appeared once again in the first half of the game.

Kael Combs made a career best four three pointers and scored 16 points that helped to spark the Iowa offense, particularly early in the game. He also spoke about how he keeps from getting frustrated and his improving offensive performance.