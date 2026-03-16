Hawkeyes talk NCAA Tournament bid, facing Clemson

Bennett Stirtz describes himself as a bit of a basketball junkie, particularly when it comes to the college game. So when Clemson popped up as Iowa’s opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, he already was familiar with the look of the team. Cam Manyawu had the same feeling. While not watching as much as Stirtz, he has seen a couple of games with the Tigers and knows that they will present a strong challenge on Friday when the face them in Tampa.

Stirtz and Manyawu talk about their knowledge of the Clemson team and the match-up with them. Stirtz also offers us a quick update on his right quad, which was injured in the Ohio State game.