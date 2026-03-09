Iowa players talk OT loss to Nebraska

With Nebraska throwing extra attention towards Bennett Stritz every time he crossed the half court line, that led to more openings for other Iowa players. Two of those players were Cooper Koch and Kael Combs. They both led the Hawkeyes in scoring by finishing with 18 points in the overtime loss to Nebraska.

It was Combs that sent the game to overtime, scoring the eight points for the Hawkeyes in regulation. He talks about the huge three pointer in the final seconds to tie the game and downhill drives late that helped cut into the lead. Koch talks about his big day from three and how he kept shooting because his coaches and teammates continue to believe in him.