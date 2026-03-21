Iowa players on the victory over Clemson

Iowa might want to get more members of the Folgueiras family to come to Hawkeye games. For the first time since August, Alvaro Folgueiras got to see his mom, who flew in from Spain to watch him in the NCAA Tournament. The result was a strong performance from the Spaniard, scoring 14 points in helping the Hawkeyes to a hard fought victory.

Following the win, we spoke with Alvaro, along with Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, and Tate Sage about the hard fought win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday evening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They talked about the win here.