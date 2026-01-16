It’s another very busy addition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. This time it’s Tom Kakert and Tanner Lafever talking Iowa athletics on the podcast. We open the show discussing Iowa hiring a new special teams coordinator. It’s a name that you probably heard here on the pod when Levar Woods departure was announced, Chris Polizzi.

We look at his background discuss why this is a good hire. Plus we mention that Iowa appears to be closing in on a punter who is from the land down under and has the same trainer as Tory Taylor.

Then we discuss some potential late additions to Iowa’s portal class that are on campus this week. What impact could they have and who are new targets at positions of need.

After that we look back at Wednesday nights game at Purdue. How did Iowa play in that game and what led to the game being very tight from start to finish. Which Iowa players stood out in the game? What was the factor in the second half that led Purdue to hold on for the victory.

Finally we do a complete and total breakdown of the upcoming Penn State at Iowa wrestling meet that takes place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday evening. We take a look at each match-up at every weight class and if Iowa is favored against Penn State in any of them. Also, we take a look back at the national duals last weekend for the Iowa women’s wrestling team and the surprising loss in the semifinals by the Hawkeyes.