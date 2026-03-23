Hawkeye Report Podcast

Iowa fans, it happened. The long nightmare is over and the Iowa men’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16! Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo are back on the podcast to look back at this historic night in the history of Hawkeye basketball as Iowa knocked off #1 seed and defending national champion, Florida to advance to the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Houston against Nebraska.

We look back at how the Hawkeyes did it. How they pulled off the upset as 10 point underdogs in what was basically a road environment. We discuss the huge plays made by Tavion Banks, who led the team with 20 points, even though he struggled from the foul line. We go in detail about the incredible clutch shot in the final seconds by Alvaro Folgueiras to give the Hawkeyes the lead and the even more incredible and emotional scenes afterwards involving Alvaro and his mom, along with Cooper Koch and his dad, J.R. who played on Iowa’s last Sweet 16 team. We also spend some time talking about Cooper and his huge three pointers in the second half and how every time Florida made a push, Iowa was there to respond and keep fighting. Plus the great deal of toughness that this team showed, which is going to be a hallmark of Ben McCollum’s teams moving forward.