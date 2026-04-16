Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s a Thursday afternoon podcast with Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann. We have plenty to discuss heading into the weekend with the Hawkeyes. We open the show talking women’s basketball. Huesmann gives us an update on the Iowa women’s basketball team in the transfer portal and the latest addition to the team. We also talk about other potential additions that they are working on to the team.

After that we are moving on to the Iowa men’s team, who are waiting for their first portal addition for next season. We update where things stand with the targets that have emerged and what we are heading. We also update where Alvaro Folgueiras might be headed in the portal.

Finally we move on to Iowa football and react to the NCAA coming down on Kirk Ferentz for something that happened over three years ago and that he had already admitted to and submitted his own level of punishment. Meanwhile, there are coaches every day committing worse NCAA crimes, including the usual stuff like contacting players to try to lure them into the transfer portal. We also rundown what we learned about the race for the starting quarterback job and what new running backs coach Jay Norvell had to say to the media.