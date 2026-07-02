We continue our summer podcast series with a first time guest on the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert is joined by the host of Locked On Hawkeyes Podcast and now former KXNO host, Trent Condon. It’s been an eventful week for Condon and he discusses the last week for him from a professional sense with the owners of KXNO essentially dumping all the talent at the station.

We spend the bulk of the time on this podcast talking Iowa football and basketball. We open that discussion by talking about Hawkeye football. The conversation starts with the concerns heading into the season regarding the Iowa defense, particularly the tackle position. We break down the line, the linebackers, and Zach Lutmer and the Hawkeye secondary. Is this as simple as in Phil Parker we trust?

Then we move to special teams. There’s a whole lot of change at the position, starting with the coordinator and then moving on to both the kicker and the punter, along with finding a new return man. Then we move to the offensive side of the ball and discuss the quarterback battle, the upgrade of talent at receiver and if it will pay dividends, and why the offensive line will be strong again this season. Plus we look at Iowas win total of 7.5. Will they go over or under that total.

After that we move on to men’s basketball and talk about the program that Ben McCollum is building. We discuss the addition of Andrew McKeever and what he will do for the Iowa team and McCollum having a legit seven footer for the first time and what that might be like. Could we see a twin towers look for the Hawkeyes? What about the development of Trevin Jirak? And we talk about scheduling and how McCollum has put together a solid non-conference slate of games.