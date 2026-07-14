Hawkeye Report Podcast

We continue our summer coaches series by visiting with former Iowa player and current Hawkeye tight end coach, Abdul Hodge. The conversation begins with discussing what he has learned about coaching the position and on offense in the last five years? How does he lean to the tradition of the tight end position at Iowa and the success that the players have had with the Hawkeyes.

Then we talk about recruiting today and if it is a transaction or if it is more of a relationship business. How Is Hodge seeing things from a parent perspective with his son, A.J. being recruited as a football player at Iowa City West High School?

After that we are talking about the group of tight ends that he will be working with this fall. We start by discussing the return of senior Addison Ostrenga and run down the entire tight end room, including emerging star D.J. Vonnahme, and all the way down to new freshman Luke Brewer.