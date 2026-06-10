On this edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast, we get caught up on a several topics. Most of them involving Iowa athletics and the Hawkeyes, plus an extended conversation on the story of the week in college sports. Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann open the show wrapping up the Iowa baseball season. Huesmann goes in-depth on the overall season, the injuries to the pitchers that ended up impacting the overall season, and we look ahead to next year and the needs for Rick Heller’s team.

Then we talk some Iowa men’s and women’s basketball. We try to take an early look ahead regarding the possible starting lineups for both teams. What will Ben McCollum do with his starting lineup and will it continue to be focused on the defensive end of the floor? What about Jan Jensen and her team. Huesmann has a couple of interesting thoughts on what the Iowa head coach will end up doing this winter.

Then we move over to the WNBA and talk about Caitlin Clark and the drama that just seems to follow her and the Indiana Fever at every turn. Plus she had a game winning three late in the win over Washington on Monday.

Then we move over to football recruiting. Iowa had a pretty positive weekend, landing a pair of new recruits. We look at the new additions that bring the total number of commits in this class to 12. How much more would they like to add in what will end up being a smaller class?

Finally, we dive into the story of the week, Brendan Sorsby, the Texas Tech quarterback, being able to get an injunction from a judge in Texas that will allow him to play for the Red Raiders even after gambling on his own team while he was at Indiana. What is our reaction to the news? What could happen next?