We are basketball heavy this week on the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Following the Iowa women’s team winning their road contest at Purdue on Thursday night, we are joined by Kyle Huesmann to break it all down.

Iowa played without Hannah Stuelke in the win due to an upper body injury. We discuss what the injury might be and how players like Journey Houston stepped up in her absence. We also discuss the terrific game from Ava Heiden against Purdue and the hot shooting from Taylor Stremlow in the first half of the game.

Then we discuss how the Hawkeyes are sitting when it comes to the Big Ten Tournament. Are they in good shape to be a top four seed and earn that extra bye for the event in Indianapolis. We also look at where they sit when it comes to the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Is Iowa still in good shape to be a top four seed in a regional and host their first two games of the tournament?

After that we move over to men’s hoops and take a look back at the first big win over a ranked opponent with the Tuesday victory over #9 Nebraska. What went into that win and why was the defense the key. We also spend a few minutes of the Fred Hoiberg vs. Iowa fan post game incident.

Then we look at Iowa basketball and their path into the Big Ten Tournament. What do they need to do to make sure they get a top eight seed in Chicago? Can two wins get there there? After that we explore the Hawkeyes potential path is in the NCAA Tournament. Are they now trending towards a seven seed in the Big Dance?

Finally, we talk Iowa baseball for a few minutes with their big series coming up down at Florida Atlantic.