Following a busy weekend of Iowa sports, we have a whole lot to discuss on this edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert, Kyle Huesmann, and Tanner Lafever are on the show to start the week covering everything from men’s and women’s basketball to women’s wrestling and a little Iowa baseball.

We open the show with the biggest win of the weekend by the Iowa women’s basketball team. It was the Ava Heiden show on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye as the Hawkeyes knocked off highly ranked Michigan by double figures. Kyle Huesmann was there and gives his thoughts on the victory on Senior Day for the Hawkeyes. We also look at where the Iowa women will be seeded in the Big Ten Tournament and could they be trending towards a two seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Then we move to the wrestling mat and start with the Iowa women winning their regional this past weekend and advancing all ten of their wrestlers to the NCAA championship meet, which will be held next weekend in Coralville. Tanner Lafever was matside for the event and gives us his in-depth rundown of the action and what the national meet might look like in less than two weeks time.

We also discuss the Iowa men’s wrestling team and their loss down in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sunday evening. It was a one-sided affair going against the Hawkeyes. What is the state of this Iowa team right now heading into Big Ten’s in State College in less than two weeks? What will the Iowa lineup look like at that point?

Then we move on to Iowa men’s basketball. The Hawkeyes lost a tough one on the road on Sunday at Wisconsin. Iowa led at half, but then struggled to score and get stops in the second half of action. We discuss why this is a massive week for the Iowa men’s team facing Ohio State and traveling to Penn State. We also look at how Iowa needs to play if they are going to have a shot against the better teams in the conference.

Finally we wrap up with Kyle Huesmann looking back at Iowa’s baseball team taking two of three over Florida Atlantic, but potentially losing one of their top pitchers in the process.