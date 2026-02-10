It’s another busy week on the Hawkeye Report Podcast. This week we open with some Iowa men’s basketball talk. We look back at the Hawkeyes win over Northwestern on Sunday and what we learned from the team in that victory. Iowa has now won six straight in conference play, how has Bennett Stirtz led the way and which other players are standing out?

We look at where Iowa stands in the NCAA NET and what stands out as good in their resume at this point and where can they improve it as we head to the middle of February. Then we take a look at Stirtz and the season that he is putting together and how it compares to other great Iowa basketball point guards in school history.

Then we move over to Iowa women’s hoops as the on the other end of the equation with three straight losses. We discuss the huge upcoming game against Washington on Wednesday evening and if Jan Jensen might be considering a lineup change for this game and what it might be. We talk about how critical this stretch will be in terms of the Hawkeyes hoping to stay in line to be a host for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Then we dive into the start of the Iowa baseball season. Kyle Huesmann gives us a great breakdown of the upcoming season for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes. We breakdown each position group heading into the season and also take a look at the early season schedule for the Hawkeyes.