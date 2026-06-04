Hawkeye Report Podcast

A good thirty minute podcast today including a great interview and a look at a huge recruiting weekend for Iowa football. First the interview. Tom Kakert visits with Iowa assistant coach Luke Barnwell about his first season as an assistant at the University of Iowa.

We begin talking about the great run in the NCAA Tournament and particularly dive into the victory over Florida. A year earlier, Barnwell was at Texas Tech and part of the scout in the Elite Eight loss to Florida. One year later, he handled the scout when Iowa beat Florida to advance to the Sweet 16. He talks about that and the run and how he was also coping with the sudden loss of his father in early March.

We then dive into what he learned working this year for Ben McCollum, along with the portal and player development that he saw this spring from several of the returning players. What has he seen from Trey Thompson and what can he do this season? What will Ethan Harris bring to the Hawkeyes and just how big is Andrew McKeever and how can they use the seven footer?

Then we move over to football. It’s a huge weekend with 18 prospects on campus, including 8 uncommitted players. We run down the entire list of uncommitted players and where they might be leaning. With a small class expected, what positions are a priority?