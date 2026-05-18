It’s a special edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast to open the week. We are joined by the Iowa men’s basketball chief of staff, Jesse Shaw as we look back on a great season and look ahead to the future.

We open talking about the first year at Iowa for Ben McCollum and his staff and how they were able to establish the culture for this program and the success they enjoyed reaching the Elite Eight. We talk about Shaw and his role during games where he is in charge of match-up’s on the court and the process he goes through to plan ahead and adjust during the game.

Part of his job is to coach rebounding on the team and that was an issue at times and overall during the season. He reflects back to the Elite Eight game and how they lost the glass in that game. Then we slide over to the newest addition to the Iowa roster, 7 -foot-3 center Andrew McKeever and why they went after him and what he will bring to the table from a rebounding perspective and the impact that will have on the team.

We also discuss roster management and the possible impact of 5 for 5 on a roster and recruiting moving forward. The impact that the post season run had and is that a proof of concept moment for McCollum and this program. Also the amazing success that McCollum has in a tournament setting. Finally, how superstitious is McCollum and how deep does it go?