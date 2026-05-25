It’s a special holiday edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. While the rest of the world is enjoying a relaxing Memorial Day, Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo and putting together nearly an hour of podcast content for Iowa fans to listen to.

The main topic this week is 2027 men’s basketball recruiting. Tom Kakert spent the last two weekends on the road watching most of the top point guard prospects on Ben McCollum’s radar and that is what we are discussing. We learn more about his clear top choice among the point guards and why all five or perhaps six on Iowa’s radar would be home run additions to the Hawkeye program.

We run down all six, including a new name that is actually an old name that has apparently jumped back on to the radar for the Hawkeyes. We discuss one of the prospects planning an official visit to Iowa in June and if there is a chance that he commits. Plus where things stand with the rest of the group of recruits.

Then we move over to football where the Big Ten is set to announce the start times for the non-conference games, plus other select contests this season coming up on Wednesday. We went down the entire Iowa football schedule and speculated on the start times for those early season games, along with the rest of the schedule, including the Nebraska game on Black Friday.