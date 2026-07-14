We have been off for nearly two weeks, but the Hawkeye Report Podcast is back in action this week. We have plenty to get caught up on and start with Tom Kakert reviewing his trip to Las Vegas to watch NBA Summer League with several former Hawkeyes taking part, and three days spent at the Nike EYBL event. We have plenty to say about five star point guard Cayden Daughtry and his performance in the event.

Where do the Hawkeyes stand with the talented guard? Are the Hawkeyes in the lead. Plus we discuss the interesting angle that developed in Vegas and that was former Hawkeye Bennett Stirtz showing up at the EYBL games to watch Daughtry and Tate McCollum and what questions Daughtry asked him and what he thought of the talented point guard.

We also take a look at the Iowa basketball team as they continue summer workouts. What have we been hearing out of practice this summer? Which players have been impressive? What should the expectations be this season for the Hawkeyes?

Then we talk some football and get caught up on our fearless forecast, which was published for the 23rd straight year on July 4th. What was the record that we picked for the Hawkeyes? Who are we predicting they lose to this year? We also look at the ten bold predictions for the Iowa football team this season and what some of those are.