Hawkeye Report Podcast

Last week we previewed a very busy weekend for Iowa athletics. Now we open the week by reviewing what happened on the basketball court and on the wrestling mat. We are joined by Tom Kakert, Kyle Huesmann, and Tanner Lafever to look back at what happened, both good and not so good for the Hawkeyes.

We start with women’s basketball where the Hawkeyes made it to the title game in the Big Ten Tournament with a pair of impressive wins over Illinois and Michigan that certainly secured Iowa a two seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. We also have to discuss the blowout loss at the hands of UCLA in the conference title game on Sunday. We look at what went right in those games this past weekend and the impressive play of Taylor Stremlow and company in their run to the title game.

Then we look at the potential two seed options for the Iowa team and why we think that will be where they land and discuss some of the other two and three seeds that Iowa could see in the NCAA Tournament.

After that we move on to men’s basketball and the Hawkeyes losing in overtime to Nebraska in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. What happened in this game? Why was Iowa able to rally from down ten late in the second half to tie the game and send it to overtime? What about the performance of Kael Combs and Cooper Koch, who both scored 18 points in the loss. How did the game get away from Iowa in overtime?

After that we discuss the men’s team and the NCAA Tournament. Is Iowa in the Big Dance? How good should they feel going into the Big Ten Tournament and do they have more work to do in Chicago? What seed could they be looking at?

Then we head to the mat and get Tanner Lafever’s view of the first NCAA women’s wrestling championships that took place this past weekend in Coralville. Iowa ended up finishing a close second in the event. What matches swung the event away from the Hawkeyes and we take an early look at the Iowa team next year, which should be very strong.

Finally we wrap up discussing the Iowa men’s wrestling team, which took fourth in the Big Ten meet in State College this past weekend. Who impressed for Iowa and wrestled above their seed? We rundown how Iowa’s nine NCAA qualifiers performed in the event this weekend.