Hawkeye Report Podcast

The run for the Iowa men’s basketball team in the Big Ten Tournament has come to a close. After picking up one win over Maryland, Iowa dropped a close one on Thursday to Ohio State at the United Center in Chicago. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo take a look back at the short run for the Hawkeyes in the Windy City.

First, we look back to the initial win over Maryland and how Iowa came back from trailing by 11 in the first half to going on a 21-0 run to basically salt away a victory. We discuss the strong performance and continued hot shooting from forward Cooper Koch and how he has gotten in a groove from three point range in the last two weeks.

Second, we look at the loss today to Ohio State and how the Hawkeyes rallied late in the game to have a chance to tie before falling by three points. Our real focus is on some of the interesting comments regarding settling for good versus being great from Ben McCollum and what he meant by those comments. We also talk about the questions we have with some of the decisions made by McCollum, like sideline out of bounds play and calling timeouts when you are on a run on offense.

Finally, we look at where the Hawkeyes likely sit heading into Selection Sunday. What seed seems likely right now for Iowa? Who are some possible opponents? Could they face a familiar face in the first round? What locations could Iowa be headed for the first round game?