Hawkeye Report Podcast

Iowa fans, it’s time for one of our special podcasts that we do each year. Starting Thursday, The Chuck Long Charity Auction will be open for on-line bidding. Each year the event raises money for the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities. This will be the 29th edition of the event that has raised over three million dollars helping children and families in the QC area.

We are joined by Chuck Long and Angie Peterson to discuss the history of the event and how important it was it is to the families who might not be able to afford the care. We also talk about the great Hawkeye items that are up for auction, along with all kinds of other sports items and plenty of high end adult beverages, and various cool items for men and women.

Please register and get your bids in today at this link: https://givebutter.com/c/85n3DO/auction/register