Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s another emergency podcast because the Iowa men’s basketball team continued their run in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday evening Iowa basketball, playing in their first Sweet 16 game since 1999, rallied late and finished strong, beating Nebraska and advancing to the Elite Eight when they will now face rival Illinois.

Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo meet up for another late night podcast following a Hawkeye victory. We discuss the Hawkeyes slow start against the Cornhuskers and how they rallied late in the first half after falling behind by double figures. We talk about the huge shot by Tate Sage at the end of the half and how that was a nice spark heading into half time.

Then we discuss how the Hawkeyes kept the game close, but couldn’t get the lead for a good chunk of the second half. Then we look at the final couple of minutes, the huge back to back three’s from Bennett Stirtz and Sage, along with the huge mistake by Nebraska having four players on the floor to cover Iowa and Alvaro Folgueiras massive dunks late in the contest. Finally we take an early look at the match-up on Saturday against Illinois. We look back at meeting back in early January and what we can learn from it, along with what we think of the game now at this point in the season.