Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s Selection Sunday and that means time to talk about both the Iowa men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament this year. We have plenty to discuss and Tom Kakert, Matt Randazzo, and Kyle Huesmann are there to get you up to speed on both Hawkeye teams and their initial path in the NCAA Tournament.

First we open with the Iowa men. They made the Hawkeyes wait, but they landed an 8 seed and will be headed to a place where the Hawkeyes just won a bowl game, Tampa. We breakdown the Iowa vs. Clemson game and take an early look at the key players for the Tigers and Iowa’s reaction to the match-up. Plus we get a health update on Bennett Stirtz, who was nursing a bruised quad in the Big Ten Tournament.

Then we move over to the women’s draw. Iowa was a two seed, which was suspected they would be heading into Sunday. We also got a health update from Iowa head coach Jan Jensen that seemed to be positive. Kyle Huesmann gives his thoughts on the Hawkeyes draw this week , including their first and second round opponents, plus the Hawkeyes also also hosting a first four game this year that will lead into a 7/10 match-up with Georgia.

Good to have post season basketball to discuss on the podcast. Thanks for listening.