Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s a huge wrestling podcast to get you ready for the NCAA Championships in Cleveland later this week. There will be nine Hawkeyes hitting the mat in Cleveland and our wrestling expert, Tanner Lafever joins the pod to break it all down. We look at all nine weight classes for the Hawkeyes and he gives his predictions for the finish for each wrestler.

Can any Hawkeyes continue the programs streak of putting a wrestler in a title match? Will the Hawkeyes finish in the top four this weekend and bring home a trophy? What do the pre-seeds say about Iowa’s chances of achieving that goal?

Then we talk a little basketball….specifically Florida basketball and a potential match-up with the Gators since Tanner is a follower of their program.