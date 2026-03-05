Hawkeye Report Podcast

As promised, we have a whole lot of Hawkeye Wrestling to discuss this week on the podcast and no one better to do that with than Tanner Lafever, our great wrestling writer.

This weekend the Iowa women’s wrestling team will be looking for their third straight national title, but it will also be the first NCAA championship in the history in the history of the sport. It might come as a surprise to some folks to know that Iowa is actually not favored this weekend.

We break down the key weight classes heading into the event that takes place in Coralville this weekend. Who are the main competitors with the Hawkeyes in the team title race? Which weight classes might swing the team title race? Do the Hawkeyes have a significant advantage with the two best wrestlers in this event on their side?

Then we move over the Big Ten Wrestling championships, which will be held in State College, PA because Penn State needs more of an edge in this event. Kidding….kind of. We discuss the strange seeding that took place this week in the preseed and why it has created quite a controversy heading into the event that takes place Saturday and Sunday. Is Iowa really projected to finish seventh? How many wrestlers will the Hawkeyes qualify for nationals and will this be a complete runaway for Penn State?