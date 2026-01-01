It’s a post bowl game edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo join up to talk about the Iowa football team beating Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 34-27 on New Year’s Eve.

It was a strong performance for the Iowa offense, led by Mark Gronowski and featuring huge plays in the passing game from DJ Vonnahme and others along the way. We talk about the fast start, led by a huge run by Gronowski and the huge trick play early in the second half to put points on the board.

Plus we discuss the defensive effort of the Hawkeyes, who did a pretty solid job against Diego Pavia and in the first half in particular, Iowa put plenty of pressure on the Heisman Trophy runner-up in the game. We also discuss the game changing strange play on a Vanderbilt punt along with one poor decision that we think Iowa made that took possible points off the board.

Finally we look ahead to the portal and the next season also gets a quick look at the end of the podcast.