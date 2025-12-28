It’s a very special edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast as we record from Tampa prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl. We are pleased to be joined by the two gentlemen who will be calling the game agianst Vanderbilt, Gary Dolphin and Pat Angerer.

It’s a wide ranging conversation talking a lot of Iowa football, starting with our memories from this bowl game with Dolphin ready to call his seventh bowl game from Tampa and Angerer having played and won the 2009 then Outback Bowl over South Carolina. We walk down memory lane discussing this bowl game.

We talk about the state of the Iowa program under the leadership of Kirk Ferentz and why the program continues to have success year after year and we look back at this season of Iowa football. We look at the culture in the Hawkeye program and why that is such a key to the success of the team and the program under Ferentz.

Then we preview the keys to the game against Vanderbilt and what they have to do to slow down their quarterback Diego Pavia. Also, what does Iowa have to do on offense to have success in this game.

Finally, we share some great Norm Parker stories and the link that he created between Kirk Ferentz and Tom Izzo.