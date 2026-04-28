It’s a post spring practice edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast and we are thrilled to be joined by Scott Dochterman from The Athletic to discuss what we learned about the Iowa football team this past Saturday.

We open talking about the offensive side of the ball, including the quarterback position. How long into fall camp will that race go and is there a leader or a tell from head coach Kirk Ferentz. After that we move to the receivers and the excitement about some of the new faces and returning players. Plus the great run of success that the Hawkeyes have enjoyed along the offensive line. How does that group shape up this fall?

Then we move over to defense, where there appears to be quite a few question marks on that side of the ball. We discuss our biggest area of concern, which is along the defensive line, where there are a group of young players, but they are inexperienced in terms of snaps. We talk about Cam Buffington probably starting in the middle and the job that Jayden Montgomery has done since last year and his move to a different position. We wrap up talking about the defensive backfield and how everything will seemingly be fitted around where Phil Parker has to place Zach Lutmer. We also dive into the world of Iowa’s special teams, which is very different this year and what we feel good about with that group of players.

Finally we wrap up talking about the Hawkeyes in the NFL Draft. It was a record haul of Iowa players this year, particularly to Pittsburgh, who hosted the draft. What were our takeaways and we also look ahead to who might be drafted next year from the Iowa roster and how it might be from the junior or even third year sophomore class.