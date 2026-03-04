Hawkeye Report Podcast

We are headed into conference tournament season on the podcast and that means we have plenty to discuss. We open the week with an in-depth discussion with Kyle Huesmann about Iowa women’s basketball as they look to win the Big Ten Tournament championship later this week in Indianapolis.

Before we preview the games on the court, there was news off the court for the Iowa women on Tuesday as Ava Heiden was named first team All Big Ten. Forward Hannah Stuelke repeated as a second team selection and Chit Chat Wright landed on third team honors. Senior Kylie Feuerbach was named to the all defense team and Addie Deal was named to the all freshman squad. We discuss all of those players and their honors on the show.

Then we move on to the actual games and Iowa’s draw for the event in Indianapolis. How far with the Hawkeyes advance? How incredibly deep is the field of teams in this event? Can anyone touch UCLA?

After that we look at Iowa’s potential NCAA Tournament seed. This past weekend the Hawkeyes were named as a two seed and #6 overall by the selection committee. Are they pretty much locked into the two seed line heading into conference tournament play? Could they potentially reach a one seed? Which teams could be headed to Iowa City for NCAA Tournament play?