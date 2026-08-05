FALL CAMP SPECIAL: Get 75% off subscription to Hawkeye Report

Iowa football is back in action with the Hawkeyes returning for fall camp in preparation of the 2026 college football season. The Hawkeyes enter the 2026 season with high expectations as Kirk Ferentz enters year 28 leading the program. With so much taking place in Iowa City Hawkeye Report is ensuring Iowa fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Hawkeye Report will get their first 12 months of premium Hawkeye coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

From what the Iowa defense will look like under new DC Phil Parker, to the battle for the starting quarterback job between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski, we have you covered on both sides of the ball. There’s no shortage of Hawkeye news going down at Hawkeye Report !

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Hawkeye Report today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Hawkeye coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With an Hawkeye Report annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The most experienced staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Hawkeye Report reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis for over two decades!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our HR recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Longhorns stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Iowa message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Hawkeye Report community is the place for Hawkeye fans to get access to the Hawkeye Report staff, read premium scoop on all things Iowa and talk about it with other Hawkeye fans!

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Led by long-time Hawkeye insiders Tom Kakert, Blair Sanderson and the entire Hawkeye Report team, Iowa fans will stay in the know on all the latest Iowa scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Hawkeye message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Hawkeye Report annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Hawkeye coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.