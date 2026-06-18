Iowa Basketball to face Alabama in Des Moines

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will play a neutral site game against Alabama on Dec. 21 at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the announcement was made Thursday by Complete Sports Management.

“These neutral site games create a unique opportunity to play marquee opponents while bringing Hawkeye basketball directly to our fans across Iowa,” said head coach Ben McCollum. “We’re thrilled to have multiple opportunities to play in-state during the 2026-27 season, starting with our return to the Casey’s Center. Combined with our plan for an 18-game home schedule that includes 10 conference contests and Iowa State, it’s an exciting year for our program and our fans.”

It will be the first of a two-game series against the Crimson Tide, as the second game will be played during the 2027-28 season in Mobile, Alabama. A date has not been finalized.

The meeting will be the third all-time between Iowa and Alabama and the first since 2010. The two teams have split the previous two meetings that were both played in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

The Hawkeyes went 2-0 against Southeastern Conference opponents during head coach McCollum’s first season in Iowa City. Iowa downed Ole Miss in the Acrisure Classic in San Diego before topping top-seeded Florida in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.

Iowa will play two games in the Capital City during the 2026-27 season, beginning with a match-up against Creighton on Nov. 15.