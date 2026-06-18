Iowa Basketball to face Alabama in Des Moines
The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will play a neutral site game against Alabama on Dec. 21 at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the announcement was made Thursday by Complete Sports Management.
“These neutral site games create a unique opportunity to play marquee opponents while bringing Hawkeye basketball directly to our fans across Iowa,” said head coach Ben McCollum. “We’re thrilled to have multiple opportunities to play in-state during the 2026-27 season, starting with our return to the Casey’s Center. Combined with our plan for an 18-game home schedule that includes 10 conference contests and Iowa State, it’s an exciting year for our program and our fans.”
It will be the first of a two-game series against the Crimson Tide, as the second game will be played during the 2027-28 season in Mobile, Alabama. A date has not been finalized.
The meeting will be the third all-time between Iowa and Alabama and the first since 2010. The two teams have split the previous two meetings that were both played in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
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The Hawkeyes went 2-0 against Southeastern Conference opponents during head coach McCollum’s first season in Iowa City. Iowa downed Ole Miss in the Acrisure Classic in San Diego before topping top-seeded Florida in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.
Iowa will play two games in the Capital City during the 2026-27 season, beginning with a match-up against Creighton on Nov. 15.