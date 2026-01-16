Ben McCollum talks match-up with Indiana

It’s been a long time since Ben McCollum has faced a three game losing streak. In fact, you have to go back to February of 2013 to find the last time that McCollum lost three in a row. It’s no long ago that on Friday morning when asked about it, he couldn’t even remember it.

What he is focused on is not the past, but the future and that is the upcoming game against Indiana. He talks about his relationship with Darin DeVries, who was the coach at Drake before McCollum took that job last season. He also discusses the challenge presented by the Hoosiers, led by Tucker DeVries, the son of the head coach.

McCollum also discusses his team and their development and how and why you can’t rush that process and that building a team takes time if you want to do it the right way.