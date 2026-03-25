Video: Hawkeyes hit practice floor in Houston

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for the Iowa men’s basketball team. On Sunday evening they stunned the college basketball world by knocking off #1 seed Florida. Since then it’s been flying back home to Iowa City and then quickly turning around and getting back in the air and traveling to Houston.

On Wednesday morning the Hawkeyes were the first team to hit the court at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston for their practice session. The media was invited in to see the first 15 minutes of practice and we have some of the highlights, where the Iowa team quickly started working on defense.