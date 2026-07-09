Day Two: Live updates from the Nike EYBL in Las Vegas

It’s day two of action in Las Vegas for the next to last stop on the Nike EYBL circuit and college coaches can be in the gym officially today. That meant that Ben McCollum, who was here last night watching his son, Tate play for Kingdom Hoops, can be here all day. He was in the Las Vegas Convention Center bright and early today with assistant coach Josh Sash and sitting next to McCollum was former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

We are tracking who the Iowa coaches are watching and speaking to the prospects that they are checking in on, including all the point guard prospects in the Class of 2027 and two new big men in the Class of 2028. Get all the latest news in our update thread linked below.

LIVE FROM THE NIKE EYBL