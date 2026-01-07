Iowa players on the loss to Minnesota

It was a slow start for the Iowa men’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes fell behind early and in the middle of the second half it look like Bennett Stirtz, Isaia Howard, and the rest of the Iowa team were looking at a double figure loss.

But, the Hawkeyes caught fire in the final minutes, actually took a lead, before missing three shots at the end to tie the game and falling to Minnesota 70-67. Following the game, we spoke with Stirtz about his strong second half performance, battling illness this week, and if he thought either of his three point shots in the final seconds were going in. Howard talks about the spark that he provided to the Iowa team in the first half after their sluggish start.